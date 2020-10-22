22m ago

JUST IN | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has heart attack in hospital

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital during the course of Wednesday, his lawyer said.

"I can confirm that he had a heart attack. The doctors managed to resuscitate and stabilise him but he's obviously in a very serious condition," Daniel Witz told News24 on Thursday.

Agrizzi's partner, Debbie Agrizzi, told TimesLIVE that he is in a critical condition at a private hospital in Johannesburg's northern suburbs after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning.

"He is currently in a critical condition. He has thus far been placed on three different forms of life support. We have been informed that he is currently on an internal ventilator. He has also been placed on dialysis, as his kidneys are failing," Debbie told TimesLIVE.

READ | Angelo Agrizzi 'still fighting' in ICU, says lawyer

Last Wednesday, the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, denied Agrizzi bail in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. 

After spending a night in prison, he was taken to a public hospital. 

On Monday, Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened.

At the time, Witz told News24 that they had received a call from the correctional services department around noon. 

"[They said] that the treating doctor at the public hospital advised them that he needs to be transported to a ICU/high care facility as a matter of urgency because his condition was worsening and they didn't have the facilities to treat him." 

Agrizzi's lawyer has previously said they intend appealing the bail refusal.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

