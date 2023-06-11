Another arrest in Thabo Bester escape case

Another person was arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape - a 31-year-old man, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Sunday.

He will face a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody when he appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Nine people have been arrested in the case, which began with a sighting of Bester in a supermarket when he was supposed to be in jail serving a life sentence.

GroundUp's reporting revealed that he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell and, later, it was revealed the body was actually that of a Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

Since then, the police have arrested a number of people, who are accused of assisting in the escape in some way.

