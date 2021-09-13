JUST IN | Another blow for Magashule as his court challenge to ANC suspension is dismissed

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has suffered yet another blow, as his leave to appeal a court judgment upholding his suspension from the ANC has been dismissed with costs.

Magashule had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to appeal a judgment by the same court in July that had dismissed his application to have his suspension from the ANC deemed unconstitutional and invalid.

Magashule was suspended by the governing party in May in a letter signed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, in which the party said that he would be temporarily suspended until the outcome of his legal proceedings.

This is a developing story.