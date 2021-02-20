4m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN: Another vehicle goes down a cliff at Voëlklip

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cliff at Voëlklip. (Netwerk24, SAPS)
A cliff at Voëlklip. (Netwerk24, SAPS)

Another vehicle has gone down a cliff at Voëlklip near Herolds Bay.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies confirmed the incident and added that more information would be released later.

"Emergency services are busy with a search and rescue operation at Voëlklip, Heroldsbay near George after a white Mazda went down a cliff at about 18:45 on Saturday," he said.

Last month, a 34-year-old mother drove her white Fiat off a cliff and plunged into the sea with her two-year-old daughter.

The woman's eight-year-old son seemingly fell out of the car and sought help from people he encountered along the road.

He was reportedly drenched in sweat and his face was covered with scratches and dust.

City Press reported that the boy said his mother did not want to live anymore and drove into the sea with his sister.

Similar incidents

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers' car went off the cliff and into the sea. She had her six-year-old daughter, Cozette, and two-year-old son, Hugo, in the car. Only the bodies of Heidi and Hugo were retrieved after a massive search.

In December 2019, 52-year-old Zonita Basson died when her car went off the road and crashed into the sea.

In January 2020, a man died when his car left the road and crashed into the sea.

At the time, Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the road along the picturesque area was managed by the department, but it ran through private property.

At a meeting to discuss the possibility of starting the formal process of applying to have the road closed, it emerged residents did not want it to be closed.

Last year, the department said it was considering ways of making the road safer.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegeorgeaccidents
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 285 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 202 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo