JUST IN: Another vehicle goes down a cliff at Voëlklip

Another vehicle has gone down a cliff at Voëlklip near Herolds Bay.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies confirmed the incident and added that more information would be released later.

"Emergency services are busy with a search and rescue operation at Voëlklip, Heroldsbay near George after a white Mazda went down a cliff at about 18:45 on Saturday," he said.

Last month, a 34-year-old mother drove her white Fiat off a cliff and plunged into the sea with her two-year-old daughter.

The woman's eight-year-old son seemingly fell out of the car and sought help from people he encountered along the road.

He was reportedly drenched in sweat and his face was covered with scratches and dust.

City Press reported that the boy said his mother did not want to live anymore and drove into the sea with his sister.

Similar incidents

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers' car went off the cliff and into the sea. She had her six-year-old daughter, Cozette, and two-year-old son, Hugo, in the car. Only the bodies of Heidi and Hugo were retrieved after a massive search.

In December 2019, 52-year-old Zonita Basson died when her car went off the road and crashed into the sea.

In January 2020, a man died when his car left the road and crashed into the sea.

At the time, Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the road along the picturesque area was managed by the department, but it ran through private property.

At a meeting to discuss the possibility of starting the formal process of applying to have the road closed, it emerged residents did not want it to be closed.

Last year, the department said it was considering ways of making the road safer.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.