Apartheid-era policeman Joao Rodrigues, charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol, has died

Apartheid-era police officer Joao Rodrigues, who is charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has died.

Rodrigues' lawyer, Ben Minnaar, told News24 his client had died at his home on Monday evening after battling an illness.

"He passed away at his home. He was sickly for quite some time. He had spent a couple of weeks in hospital. After the lobe of his one lung was removed, he had difficulty breathing and spent some time in the intensive care unit. He went home and was home for a week or two. He was recuperating and feeling stronger, and last night he had a setback and passed away," said Minnaar.

READ HERE | Ahmed Timol murder: Apartheid cop's application for permanent stay of prosecution fails

In June, Rodrigues was dealt a legal blow when the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his bid for a permanent stay of prosecution for the murder of Timol in 1971.

