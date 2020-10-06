52m ago

JUST IN | Armed Free State farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused - police

Ntwaagae Seleka
Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
  • Violent scenes broke out at the Senekal Magistrate's Court when a group of farmers wanted to take the law into their own hands. 
  • Angry Free State farmers allegedly fired two shots, overturned and set alight a police vehicle, and damaged the court property while forcing their way to the holding cells. 
  • They allegedly wanted to personally avenge the death of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. 

Violent scenes broke out at the Senekal Magistrate's Court when a group of angry farmers wanted to take the law into their own hands. 

Two shots were fired, a police vehicle overturned and set alight, and court property was damaged by angry Free State farmers, who forced their way to the holding cells.

READ | Brendin Horner murder: Two men arrested after Free State farm manager killed, tied to pole

The group allegedly wanted to personally avenge the death of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. 

Horner's body was hanging from a pole on Friday in an open field in Paul Roux. 

The farmers were angry following a short court appearance by Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44. 

The men were arrested for Horner's murder. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the case against the accused had been postponed to 16 October. 

Makhele said that, soon after Mahlamba and Matlaletsa were taken in custody, an unruly group of farmers had stormed the court building. 

"They demanded that the suspects be handed over to them. They damaged the court property while forcing their way to the court cells. A police van parked outside the court building was also overturned and burned. The police deployments are trying to get the situation under control while other reinforcement is on the way. 

"Thus far, the situation is tense, but under control. Two shots were fired from this group and no one was injured," Makhele said. 

This is a developing story. 

