National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser admits that the medical parole advisory board did not approve medical parole for former president Jacob Zuma.

The board "indicated that he [Zuma] was in a stable condition".

READ | 'He's a former president': Why correctional services dept may pay Zuma’s R400k hospital bill

He took the decision to release Zuma, he said, during an interview on The Watchdog, on SABC on Wednesday night.

More to follow.