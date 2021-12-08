JUST IN | ATM resubmits motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The African Transformation Movement h as resubmitted a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal last week, which set aside a decision by the previous speaker who rejected a request for a secret ballot in the motion.

ATM cites gross incompetence and a dismal economic outlook under Ramaphosa as the motivating factor for the resubmitted a motion of no confidence.

In an email to her, dated 7 December 2021, ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula argued that since Ramaphosa took the reins, "irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities (SOEs) increased to R61.35 billion in the 2018/2019 audit period, from R50.1 billion in the previous year and SOEs continue to collapse, without anyone being held accountable for this gross behaviour".

He also submitted that Ramaphosa misled the nation about load shedding when he promised that it would be a thing of the past.

"The president has grossly mismanaged the economy so that there has been a loss of confidence by local and international investors; under the president's watch there has been an increase in corruption, inequality, and unemployment."

"The ATM acknowledges that its challenges regarding the president are heavy. The ATM stands by its complaints about the president and his conduct," read the email.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside a decision by previous speaker's rejection of a request by the minority ATM for a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

In a unanimous judgment of a full Bench, written by Judge Trevor Gorven, the appellate court ordered that the request should be resubmitted to the speaker and reconsidered, while awarding the ATM costs.

The court found that Modise misunderstood her discretion in the matter and, as per the ruling, Mapisa-Nqakula is compelled to reconsider the resubmitted motion.

The party - which has just two seats in Parliament - first tabled its motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020, and asked that voting be done by secret ballot.

In his correspondence with the speaker, Zungula noted the recent judgment saying: "On 2 December 2021, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ATM's appeal against the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town judgment".

He cautioned the new speaker that she was required to decide afresh whether the motion of no confidence in the president should be voted on by an open or closed vote.

The email read:

In the prevailing circumstances, a closed vote is the only rational possibility. It is now trite that the decision by the speaker as to whether a vote in a motion of no confidence in the president is to be open or closed must be rational to survive constitutional scrutiny.





"And to be rational, it must be 'situation-specific' and involve a conspectus of all the circumstances," read the email.

The party is hoping to have the motion of no confidence vote scheduled for late January, given that the National Assembly is expected to go into recess on 10 December and reconvene on 25 January.

