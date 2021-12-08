1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | ATM resubmits motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
African Transformation Movement president Vuyolwethu Zungula.
African Transformation Movement president Vuyolwethu Zungula.
Rosetta Msimango
  • The African Transformation Movement has resubmitted a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • This follows a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal last week, which set aside a decision by the previous speaker who rejected a request for a secret ballot in the motion.
  • ATM cites gross incompetence and a dismal economic outlook under Ramaphosa as the motivating factor for the resubmitted a motion of no confidence.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has resubmitted a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. 

In an email to her, dated 7 December 2021, ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula argued that since Ramaphosa took the reins, "irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities (SOEs) increased to R61.35 billion in the 2018/2019 audit period, from R50.1 billion in the previous year and SOEs continue to collapse, without anyone being held accountable for this gross behaviour".

He also submitted that Ramaphosa misled the nation about load shedding when he promised that it would be a thing of the past. 

"The president has grossly mismanaged the economy so that there has been a loss of confidence by local and international investors; under the president's watch there has been an increase in corruption, inequality, and unemployment."

READ | ATM set to take another stab at motion of no-confidence against Ramaphosa

"The ATM acknowledges that its challenges regarding the president are heavy. The ATM stands by its complaints about the president and his conduct," read the email.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside a decision by previous speaker's rejection of a request by the minority ATM for a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

In a unanimous judgment of a full Bench, written by Judge Trevor Gorven, the appellate court ordered that the request should be resubmitted to the speaker and reconsidered, while awarding the ATM costs.

The court found that Modise misunderstood her discretion in the matter and, as per the ruling, Mapisa-Nqakula is compelled to reconsider the resubmitted motion. 

READ | SCA finds in favour of ATM in its quest for a secret ballot in motion against Ramaphosa

The party - which has just two seats in Parliament - first tabled its motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020, and asked that voting be done by secret ballot.

In his correspondence with the speaker, Zungula noted the recent judgment saying: "On 2 December 2021, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ATM's appeal against the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town judgment".

He cautioned the new speaker that she was required to decide afresh whether the motion of no confidence in the president should be voted on by an open or closed vote.

The email read:

In the prevailing circumstances, a closed vote is the only rational possibility. It is now trite that the decision by the speaker as to whether a vote in a motion of no confidence in the president is to be open or closed must be rational to survive constitutional scrutiny.


"And to be rational, it must be 'situation-specific' and involve a conspectus of all the circumstances," read the email.

The party is hoping to have the motion of no confidence vote scheduled for late January, given that the National Assembly is expected to go into recess on 10 December and reconvene on 25 January.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atmzuyolwethu zungulacyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
70% - 12116 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
30% - 5150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.86
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,787.21
+0.2%
Silver
22.43
-0.3%
Palladium
1,872.85
+1.0%
Platinum
964.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.44
+3.2%
Top 40
66,553
+0.1%
All Share
72,955
+0.0%
Resource 10
69,702
-0.6%
Industrial 25
96,456
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,211
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21341.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo