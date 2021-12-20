JUST IN | Babita Deokaran's alleged killers to spend Christmas in jail after bail denied

The six men charged with Babita Deokaran's murder were denied bail.

The magistrate said the group had failed to prove any expectational circumstances to warrant their release on bail.

The matter will be back in court in February.

The six men charged with the murder of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran will spend Christmas behind bars after they were denied bail.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla were back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the magistrate, Sipho Sibanyoni, said the group had failed "dismally" to prove exceptional circumstances in their bail application.

In a lengthy bail application, the group's lawyer argued that his clients were assaulted and coerced into making certain confessions and admissions following their arrest. The confessions, which were presented to the court by the defence, have since been disputed by the men.

Sibanyoni said he could not make any findings on the confessions, and that a trial court would have to determine if it was admissible or not.

"All six, either by confession or pointing out at this stage, are linked to the murder of Babita Deokaran, until such time that the trial court makes a finding on the admissibility or not of such confessions and pointing outs," said Sibanyoni in his judgment.

Zweli Mkhize

Hadebe allegedly named former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their paymaster in a disputed confession. In a statement, Mkhize denied this.

However, the men's lawyer, Peter Wilkins, reopened Hadebe's case and read out an affidavit from the instructing attorney, which deals with Mkhize's statement.

Wilkins said Mkhize's statement corroborated Hadebe's denial of knowing him and implicating him in his alleged confession.

Sibanyoni said he could not attach any weight to Mkhize's media statement as it was not taken under oath.

The matter will be back in court on 24 February.

