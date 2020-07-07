JUST IN | Back to school: Here is when the other grades will return

Learners in grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have already returned to school.

Minister Angie Motshekga has now revealed when pupils in other grades would also be returning.

Schools closed when the country went into a hard lockdown in an attempt to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted amended regulations on the dates when children in grades still learning from home will return to school, and join Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12.

On Tuesday, Motshekga amended the regulations which form part of the Disaster Management Act.

Schools were closed when the country was placed on Level 5 lockdown in March.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils were the first to return, followed by children in grades R, 6 and 11 on Monday.



The amendments follow a decision by the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) which decided last Thursday that only grades R, 6 and 11 would be returning as of Monday, leaving pupils in grades 1, 2, 3, and 10 to continue their schooling from home.

According to the amended regulations grades 3 and 10 are expected back on 20 July, while pupils in grades 1 and 2 will return to school a week later on 27 July.

Grade 4 and 9 children will go back on 17 August.

The final cohort of pupils to return to schools will be those in grades 5 and 8 on 31 August.

The staggered return is to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 among pupils, teachers and staff at schools.

