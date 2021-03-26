1h ago

Bail granted to 4 cops arrested for Mthokozisi Ntumba's murder

Canny Maphanga
  • The four officers were arrested on 15 March, a few days after the 35-year-old town planner from Tshwane was shot and killed in Braamfontein.
  • During their bail application, the court heard that Ntumba was shot and killed with a rubber bullet at close range.
  • The court also heard that after Ntumba was shot, the officers allegedly looked at him and drove away from the scene without assisting him.

Four police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba in Braamfontein earlier this month were granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni granted the four accused bail of R8 000 each. Their bail conditions include that they cannot intimidate or make contact with witnesses and they may not apply for a passport or travel documents.

Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were arrested a few days after Ntumba was shot and killed allegedly by the accused while they were dispersing students who were protesting non-registration due to historical debt.

Ntumba, a bystander, had medication in one hand after leaving a consultation session with his doctor when the police, who were chasing after protesting students, allegedly shot him, News24 reported.

In their bail applications heard on Wednesday, all four accused officers pleaded with the court to grant bail, citing, among other things, that they were the sole breadwinners of their respective families.

The State opposed bail.

Kekana, Motseothatha, Legodi and Mohammed are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

We accept the ruling of the court - Gauteng NPA

Gauteng NPA Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane - told the media after court proceedings - that the State respected and accepts the court ruling.

The Gauteng NPA however noted that this ruling is not the end of this case.

"To the affected family and the society at large, please understand that the release of any accused person on bail does not mean that it is the end of the case.

"Bail is actually an exercise of securing the attendance of an accused person for duration of his or her trial. It is not for this court to determine the guilt or innocence of the person but to ensure that they will not evade trial," she explained.

News24 reached out to the Gauteng SAPS on clarity as to whether the accused will be allowed to return to police duty. Comment will be added when it is received.

