JUST IN | Ballito mom accused of daughter's murder makes first court appearance

The Ballito mother who allegedly drowned her 4-year-old daughter made a brief first appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Appearing before Magistrate Blanche Van Eeden, the woman, who cannot be named or photographed to protect her other minor child, cut a lonely, scared and pensive figure.

READ | Ballito mom tied up and drowned her 'difficult' child, 4, then tried to kill herself - police

Prosecutor Paul Nel said there were matters that needed to be finalised, including DNA sampling.

The mother will spend the next week in the Umhlali police cells until her next court appearance on 5 May.

More to follow.

