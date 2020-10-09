1h ago

JUST IN | Bandile Masuku instructs lawyers to challenge SIU report that got him axed

Canny Maphanga
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images via Getty Images

Fired Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has instructed his lawyers to apply to set aside the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report, which places him at the centre of the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the department.

"The SIU report makes incorrect and non-factual findings about my role as Executive Authority. It is unclear whether the report is final, and to this end I have written to the Premier to explain to him that, in fact, and in law, I will be exercising my rights to review the findings in a court of law to set them aside," Masuku said in a statement on Friday.

This comes hours after Premier David Makhura fired Masuku as the Gauteng Health MEC, based on SIU findings from a preliminary report that he failed "to execute his function in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)". 

Makhura further stated that the SIU investigation is still pending and he "is interested in all the facts".

He also mentioned that he would gladly reappoint Masuku to the post, should the final report exonerate Masuku.

Masuku adds that it is clear to him the SIU "is either under extreme pressure from the legitimate public outcry against corruption and the need to ensure accountability or it is deliberately engaged in politics for ends that are yet to be established".

More to follow.

