JUST IN | Maths Paper 2 leaked, Department of Basic Education investigating

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is investigating the leaking of Mathematics Paper 2.

"Initial indications are that the paper became available in the early parts of Monday morning, hours before the paper could be written," the department said in a statement on Monday.

The origins of the leak are not clear - but, according to the DBE, the matric candidates who accessed the question paper "appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces".

"The department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 09:00," it added.

We are very disappointed that the Mathematics Paper II has leaked. We are still investigating the origins of the leak and want to assure the public that the perpetrators of this act will dealt with harshly @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @GovernmentZA @NationalCoGTA @GCISMedia #MathsLeak pic.twitter.com/UVlT0BirY6 — Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) November 16, 2020

The DBE further states it is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak.

Early sources point to the "confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in the two provinces".

"The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The department will enlist the support of the law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation," the DBE stated.

The DBE has also appealed to all candidates to remain focused on the examination papers still to be written and also assures the public that it will deal harshly with the culprits responsible for this act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department; there is a guarantee of anonymity.

"The DBE remains committed to ensuring the credibility and integrity of this important public examination," it concluded.