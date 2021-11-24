JUST IN | Bathabile Dlamini pleads not guilty to perjury

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has pleaded not guilty to perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The case stems from her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis, which Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired.

The inquiry was held to establish whether she should be held personally liable for the costs of the debacle.

The judge found that Dlamini was evasive when she answered questions, News24 previously reported, and that she would "unjustifiably answer with 'I don't know/remember' to important questions".

"She would simply not answer some of the questions. Instead of answering the questions, she told counsel to proceed to the next one.

She gave long answers, which did not speak to the question asked."

"... I simply could not understand why the minister was not properly answering such a simple question," Ngoepe added.

