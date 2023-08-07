26m ago

Share

JUST IN | Blade Nzimande plans to place Unisa under administration

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande intends to place Unisa under administration.
  • He informed the university's council of this on Friday.
  • The move comes after a scathing report into Unisa's affairs showed "financial and other maladministration" at the institution.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that he intends to place Unisa under administration after a report revealed "financial and other maladministration" at the institution.

Nzimande wrote to Unisa council chairperson James Maboa on Friday to inform the council of his intention to appoint an administrator to the institution.

"Minister Nzimande intends to exercise his powers in terms of Section 49B of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of Section 49E of the Higher Education Act, the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator," said Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

He said the decision followed reports by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia and a ministerial task team chaired by businessman and academic Vincent Maphai.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unisablade ­nzimandeeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 44 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 48 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.55
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.62
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.39
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
924.49
+0.3%
Palladium
1,263.03
-0.0%
Gold
1,937.00
-0.3%
Silver
23.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,777
+0.2%
All Share
77,159
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,297
-0.2%
Industrial 25
107,273
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,364
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo