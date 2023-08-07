JUST IN | Blade Nzimande plans to place Unisa under administration

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande intends to place Unisa under administration.

He informed the university's council of this on Friday.

The move comes after a scathing report into Unisa's affairs showed "financial and other maladministration" at the institution.

Nzimande wrote to Unisa council chairperson James Maboa on Friday to inform the council of his intention to appoint an administrator to the institution.

"Minister Nzimande intends to exercise his powers in terms of Section 49B of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of Section 49E of the Higher Education Act, the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator," said Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

He said the decision followed reports by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia and a ministerial task team chaired by businessman and academic Vincent Maphai.