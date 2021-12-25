JUST IN | Bloody Christmas as Limpopo man allegedly massacres 7 family members

It was a bloody Christmas for a Limpopo family on Saturday when seven people, including four children, were massacred in Jimmy Jones Village, outside Malamulele.

Police alleged that a man killed his two brothers, four children and the pregnant wife of one the brothers shortly after midnight.

"Shortly after midnight, the suspect, who is employed as a nurse, shot and killed his two brothers, a wife who was pregnant and four children, using his licensed firearm. Investigators are still collating other information, including the ages of the deceased," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Details about the shooting are sketchy but Limpopo police are combing the scene for evidence.



According to Mojapelo, it is believed the brothers lived together along with their wives and children, and that an ongoing family feud led to the incident.

The man handed himself over to the police.



He faces seven counts of murder.

