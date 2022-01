Lead State Capture Inquiry investigator Frank Dutton - who had been working with the Investigating Directorate on cases involving the State Security Agency - has died.

Multiple sources have confirmed to News24 that Dutton died on Wednesday, as a result of health problems.

"This is massive loss," a source within the National Prosecuting Authority told News24.

"Frank was an incredible investigator. His abilities really are unmatched."

This is a developing story.