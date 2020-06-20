Breakthrough arrests for 2019 murder of couple who ran out of fuel in Benoni

Two suspects linked to the murder of a young couple, who ran out of diesel in Benoni in May 2019, have been arrested.

Police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a young couple who were shot and killed after their bakkie ran out of diesel on the Putfontein Road off-ramp of the N12 in Benoni in May last year.



The couple - Johanco Fleischman, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21 - were attacked by unknown assailants at around 11:00 on Sunday 24 May. Kuhn was found inside the bakkie and she had been shot once, while Fleischman was found outside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were declared dead at the scene, News24 previously reported.

It is suspected that the assailants took a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot. It appears the bakkie was set alight, and members of the community who were on the scene prevented the bakkie from catching fire.

On Thursday, police arrested the two suspects in Benoni in an intelligence-driven operation.

"It is alleged that the deceased were waiting for help when they were attacked, robbed and brutally killed by unknown suspects and their vehicle was slightly burnt. The investigation team have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book," said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

No firearms were found during the arrest, he said.

"The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other serious and violent crimes," he said.