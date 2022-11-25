Breakthrough as police arrest 'most wanted man' linked to Mamelodi tavern shooting

A man allegedly linked to the Mamelodi tavern shooting in July has been arrested.

Gauteng police said the man was arrested by the Tshwane Anti-Drug Unit and the Mamelodi Combat Team on Thursday.

He was allegedly also linked to a series of car hijacking, murder and attempted murder cases.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the 25-year-old man was on the police's most wanted list.

He was arrested by the Tshwane Anti-Drug Unit and Mamelodi Combat Team in Mamelodi on Thursday.

Masondo said the man was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He added that the man was linked to several cases of car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The arrest followed months after one person was shot dead at Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi in July.

At the time, Gauteng police said three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the venue and fired shots in the air, before approaching a 33-year-old man and shooting him twice.



Supplied SAPS

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the investigating team for working around the clock to trace the suspect.

"I am pleased with the manner and vigour in which this team has been handling the investigation. I am confident that those still on the run will also be apprehended soon," Mthombeni said.