Bullet-riddled bodies of seven people found at Ekuhuleni informal settlement

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Residents of Makause informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, woke up on Monday morning to find bullet-riddled bodies of seven people at different parts of their settlement.

The killers are not yet known and police are investigating.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Colonel Kay Makhubele, said information at their disposal was that there was a shooting in the morning at the informal settlement.

"Later when people [came] out of their houses, they saw the bodies."

ALSO READ | Child stumbles upon two bodies in Walmer Township

Makhubele said the bodies were not next to each other and were found at different parts of the informal settlement. He could not confirm the genders of the deceased, but said all of them were over the age of 30.

He also said they did not have weapons on them, and it was also not yet known if they lived in the area.

Some parts of Ekurhuleni have, in the past few years, seen warring factions of illegal miners shooting and killing each other in Ekurhuleni. Asked whether the incident could be related to illegal mining in the area, Makhubele said the motive behind the shooting was not yet known

