JUST IN | Bushiri and wife flee SA for Malawi, breaking bail conditions

Nicole McCain
Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri, appear in court for a bail hearing.
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have fled South Africa for Malawi, in contravention of their bail conditions.

The two are accused, along with three others, in a fraud and money laundering case worth R102 million.

They were recently granted R200 000 bail in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

In terms of their bail conditions, the Bushiris are barred from travelling anywhere in South Africa, except within the Gauteng and North West provinces.

Their travel documents were handed to the investigating officer. They are also barred from applying for any travel documents while this case is still pending in court.

In a statement on Facebook, Bushiri confirmed that he and his wife were "temporarily in [their] home country, Malawi, because of safety and security issues since 2015, matters that got worse when we just got out on bail".

Bushiri adds: "There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and despite our several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been State protection. Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives.

The Bushiris' attorney, Ephraim Nyondo, confirmed their departure to eNCA.

