33m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bushiri with his lawyer, Wapona Kita outside a Malawi court
Bushiri with his lawyer, Wapona Kita outside a Malawi court
Supplied: Jack McBrams
  • South African witnesses must appear in the Malawi court, magistrate Patrick Chirwa ruled.
  • This comes after the Bushiris' legal team argued that witnesses must be summoned.
  • The State raised issues with the ruling and have been given two weeks to file an application opposing it.

South African witnesses, whose statements are included in the extradition request for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, must appear in the Malawi lower court, magistrate Patrick Chirwa ruled on Monday.

"Witnesses [should come], those witnesses, if they choose to come, we expect them to come so that we can cross-examine them according to the law," Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita told the media after court proceedings.

Chirwa ruled - among other things - that the State did not follow the law by relying on affidavits sent from South Africa and that it should have "interviewed witnesses themselves, and assessed the evidence as well".

In addition, the State had been effectively ordered to make sure it interviewed witnesses from South Africa and that those witnesses must appear in a Malawi court to sign under oath as well as to be questioned by the defence.

READ | Bushiri's legal team wants SA witnesses to be summoned to Malawi

News24 earlier reported that the Bushiris' legal team argued during court proceedings that witnesses, whose statements appear in the extradition documents, should be summoned to Malawi.The State, however, opposed this, saying this was a preliminary inquiry, not a trial.

During proceedings in the Lilongwe Magistrate's Court on Monday, the State raised issues with the ruling, mainly concerned with the protection of witnesses and their testimonies and whether the court could hear the matter in-camera instead of in an open court.

Chirwa subsequently gave the State two weeks to file its new application and further noted that "this should be the last application/preliminary objection on this matter unless something extremely compelling comes up".

The Bushiris were excused from Monday's proceedings following the death of their eight-year-old daughter, Israella.

The pair are wanted in South Africa in connection with fraud and money laundering, allegedly to the tune of R102 million.They, however, fled the country to their homeland just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them bail of R200 000 each under strict conditions.

More updates to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shepherd bushirimalawibushiri extradition hearing
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3284 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 991 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 3995 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.52
(-1.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.54
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.38
(-0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,713.46
(-1.1)
Silver
24.76
(-1.2)
Platinum
1,183.00
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,541.50
(-5.1)
All Share
67,089
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,444
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
88,427
(+0.6)
Resource 10
66,932
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo