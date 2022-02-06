JUST IN | Bushiri extradition: Malawi High Court to deliver judgment on Tuesday

Judgment in the South African government's application for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, is expected to be delivered in the Malawi High Court on Tuesday.

News24 has seen the notice of delivery, which is dated 4 February 2022.

The Bushiris fled the country to their homeland of Malawi in November 2020, just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them R200 000 bail each.

At the time, News24 reported that Bushiri said he was not running away from any trial he faced, but left to seek intervention from the Malawian government because he did not feel safe in South Africa.

The couple is wanted in South Africa on allegations of fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.

