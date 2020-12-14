JUST IN | Bushiri extradition papers signed, court to decide on warrants of arrest - Malawi minister

Malawi Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo-Banda, has signed the extradition papers for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

Malawi's Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako, confirmed this to News24 on Monday.

"The Attorney-General will be taking those signed documents to court for the court to rule/issue the arrest warrants. The court will decide," he explained.

This comes after the Malawi government officially received the formal extradition request from South Africa for the Bushiris on 4 December.

The pair are wanted in connection with a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court. They fled the country to their homeland after they were granted R200 000 bail each respectively.

The country's attorney-general is expected to take the signed papers to a court in Malawi on Monday. Kazako, however, could not confirm when the court would look at the papers.

