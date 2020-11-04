35m ago

JUST IN | Bushiris granted R200 000 bail each

Canny Maphanga
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • The Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court has granted bail to Shepherd Bushiri and three of his co-accused.
  • They are charged with fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.
  • Accused one in the matter has not applied for bail.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo were granted bail in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"Bail is only a means of securing the attendance of the accused person in the rest of the criminal proceedings," Magistrate Thandi Theledi said during her judgment.

Bushiri, his wife, Mary, Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

Willie Mudolo, accused one in the matter, has not yet applied for bail.

In her judgment, Theledi found that the State did not provide substantial evidence that accused 2, Zethu Mudolo, would be a flight risk.

Zethu Mudolo was granted bail of R20 000. In addition, the magistrate granted the Bushiris bail of R200 000 each.

Ntlokwana received bail of R100 000.

READ | Conduct 'trumps speculation or innuendo', Bushiri's legal team argues ahead of bail judgment

The Mudolos were arrested by the Hawks on Saturday, 17 October – Zethu in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Bushiris and Ntlokwana were arrested the following Tuesday.

"The woman (39) was arrested at her home and her husband (37), after attempting to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale previously said in a statement.

More to follow.

