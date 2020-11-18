44m ago

JUST IN | Bushiris set to appear in Malawi court, lawyer confirms

Canny Maphanga
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
PHOTO: Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

Wanted self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are set to appear in a court in Malawi later on Wednesday, lawyer Terrence Baloyi has confirmed to News24.

"They are currently waiting and are going to appear in court today, this is the start of the extradition process," he said.

This comes after the couple handed themselves over to Lilongwe police earlier in the day after a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

READ | WANTED: Hawks gun for Bushiri for 'skipping country'

The couple recently fled South Africa, breaking strict bail conditions in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Bail has since been revoked.

More to follow.

Read more on:
shepherd bushirimalawicrimecourts
