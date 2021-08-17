Bushy Maape announced as North West premier-elect

Bushy Maape was on Tuesday announced as North West premier-elect amid protests outside the ANC's Mahikeng offices by disgruntled party members.

Maape replaces outgoing premier Job Mokgoro.

The announcement was made by ANC's interim provincial committee coordinator, Hlomani Chauke.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro’s replacement of sacked MEC Mmoloki Cwaile with an individual who is known to be the ANC leadership’s favourite was his final attempt to save his own skin, party sources in the province claim. | @City_Press https://t.co/CuyFX4La9X — News24 (@News24) August 15, 2021

Chauke confirmed that Maape's appointment would go ahead, despite Mokgoro not resigning from his position.



"Mokgoro's resignation is under way. We have made him aware and we are yet to receive his resignation via the office of the speaker. Those are administrative processes and, by the end of the day, we would have resolved them."

This is a developing story. More to follow.