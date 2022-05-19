1h ago

add bookmark

Cabinet approved R22m flag to bring South Africans together - Mondli Gungubele

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele
PHOTO: Kopano Tlape, GCIS
  • Cabinet approved the R22 million flag project in February to promote nation-building.
  • Minister Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet did not consider the costs of the project. 
  • The arts and culture department is reviewing the project, following public outrage. 

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet approved the 100m flagpole at Freedom Park in Pretoria in February as a project that would "bring South Africans together". 

"It was not meant to tear us apart," the minister told News24 after the arts and culture department announced it would review the project, following public outrage. 

When Cabinet approved the project, there was no determination on the cost of it, Gungubele said.

"The financial issues were to be separate. Cabinet was not involved with that," he added. 

EXPALINER | R22 million to build a 100-metre glow-in-the-dark SA flag pole: What you need to know

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has since "directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality", a department statement indicated.

Gungubele said they appreciate the minister's commitment to address public concerns. 

He added:

We will await the minister's explanation.

Meanwhile, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sports said the department reported that R1.7 million was spent on geotechnical studies so far.

"The committee was briefed on the concept on Tuesday, when the project was punted for its contribution [to] job creation and diversifying the South African heritage landscape; things which the committee noted," chairperson Beauty Dlulane said.

Dlulane added that the committee did not have an issue with the intention and motivation behind the concept and that figures were still to be presented in more detail to it.

"But the committee is happy that the department has listened to the public sentiment and thus committed to rethink the concept and the figures involved."


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of arts and culturenathi mthethwapretoriagautengservice deliverypoliticsgovernance
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 283 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 763 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,828.26
+0.6%
Silver
21.51
+0.4%
Palladium
1,981.07
-1.8%
Platinum
938.28
+0.0%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,173
-2.1%
All Share
67,650
-2.1%
Resource 10
70,507
-1.8%
Industrial 25
75,413
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,548
-3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo