Cape Town implements last-minute Stage 4 load shedding due to fault impacting Steenbras

Several areas in Cape Town were hit by an unplanned electricity outage on Tuesday evening.

"The City has unfortunately had to implement Stage 4 [load shedding] due to a fault impacting a generating unit at our Steenbras plant. Our teams are working with urgency to attend the fault and no estimated time of restoration is available. We apologise for any inconvenience," the City of Cape Town said.



News24 understands that area 7 - Sea Point, Tamboerskloof, Llandudno - and area 15 - Mowbray, Rondebosch and Salt River - are affected by the outage.



