Cape Town taxis in stayaway action, MyCiTi buses suspended, commuters stranded

  • Santaco will embark on a mass stayaway until 9 August. 
  • It follows violent clashes between metro police and taxi operators after an impoundment operation. 
  • The strike prompted the City to temporarily suspend its MyCiTi buses. 

Taxi commuters in Cape Town are set to be stranded on Thursday as taxi associations across the Cape Peninsula announced they would embark on a mass stayaway action after violent clashes with authorities this week. 

The SA National Taxi Council's (Santaco) provincial executive committee met on Thursday, along with several other taxi associations in Khayelitsha, to discuss the ongoing impoundment of taxis in the Mother City. 

The impoundment operation led to a violent standoff between law enforcement authorities and taxi operators, who blockaded streets in the inner city as well as the station deck on Tuesday. 

Taxi bosses proposed a stayaway action, which would commence with immediate effect in all regions in the province.

The chairperson of Santaco, Mandla Hermanus, told members during the meeting that a stayaway was the only solution.

Hermanus recalled all taxis ahead of peak hour traffic on Thursday afternoon.

He said: 

Santaco has resolved that our taxis should be pulled from all ranks in the region. Wherever they are, they must all go home until 9 August - and our operation will resume on 10 August.

The strike action prompted the City of Cape Town to temporarily suspend its MyCiTi bus service as well as its Dial-a-Ride service.

The mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, during a joint media briefing with the provincial government on Thursday, said the service had been suspended due to a safety risk. 

"We are coordinating with safety and security, and we are endeavouring to have those services in Khayelitsha up-and-running for the peak period with a law enforcement escort," he said. 

Santaco has announced a mass stayaway until 9 August following clashes between metro police and taxi operators in Cape Town.
The MEC for Mobility, Ricardo MacKenzie, called for calm. 

"We will continue our engagements with Santaco - and we are committed to improving the transport system, so that people can get to work safely," he said.

The mass stayaway is expected to affect thousands of commuters who rely on minibus taxis.

The provincial government and the City said there were contingency plans in place.


