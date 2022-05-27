JUST IN | Cape Town teacher suspended amid racism allegations

A teacher has been suspended from a Cape Town school amid racism allegations.

It is alleged that the Fish Hoek High School teacher used a derogatory term in front of pupils.

News24 was unable to verify the details of the incident at the time of publication.

However, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the suspension.

She said the teacher had been appointed by the school governing body.

"The WCED has sent officials to the school to engage with the school management and learners regarding the allegations that have been raised… We will now proceed to interview and engage with learners regarding their alleged experiences," Hammond added.

Neither the principal nor the governing body chairperson was available for comment at the time of publication.

Their comment will be added once received.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

