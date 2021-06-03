32m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Casac takes JSC to court for its 'unconstitutional' interviews of ConCourt justice nominees

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Dhaya Pillay. Picture: TWITTER
Judge Dhaya Pillay. Picture: TWITTER

The Judicial Service Commission's shortlisting of Constitutional Court justices – during which JSC commissioner, Julius Malema, attacked Judge Dhaya Pillay for her friendship with Pravin Gordhan – is now being challenged in court.

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) on Thursday filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court, in which it challenges the constitutionality of those interviews, which saw Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng actively politicising Pillay's interview – after Malema accused her of being an "activist judge", and said she was "unfit for office" because of her friendship with Gordhan. 

In the closing moments of Pillay's interview, Mogoeng suddenly remembered that then finance minister Gordhan had, during an unrelated meeting, asked him how she had done in her 2016 interview for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

READ | 'Reluctant' Malema confronts SCA judge candidate over EFF/Trevor Manuel defamation case

"Is it potentially compromising to judicial independence and impartiality for a minister or a senior politician to be keenly interested in the upward mobility, or to look like he or she is interested in the upward mobility of a judge?" Mogoeng asked.

Pillay said she was not aware of the interaction, and Mogoeng acknowledged that Gordhan had simply asked how she had done, and did not say "anything like 'you should appoint her'".

Gordhan subsequently released a statement, confirming that he had asked the question at the tail-end of a scheduled meeting and that it was in no way intended to influence any pending decision on Pillay's nomination to the Appeal Court.

Casac examined this and other incidents during that Constitutional Court interview process in its far-reaching legal action, in which it argues that "the manner of questioning of some of the candidates went beyond the bounds of what is permissible to determine the fitness and propriety of the candidates".

The council stated:

Some of the questioning was irrelevant and aimed at ambushing the candidates, resulting in them suffering severe prejudice.

Casac seeks an order that the JSC's conduct in the interviews of the Constitutional Court candidates was unlawful.

It also wants the court to rule that the JSC's decision to shortlist five candidates for President Cyril Ramaphosa's consideration is invalid and to set it aside.

Ramaphosa has yet to decide which two of the five shortlisted candidates he will appoint - and it is unclear, at this stage, what his attitude to Casac's potentially precedent-setting legal action will be. 

The court action will, however, force the JSC to disclose its secret deliberations about which candidates to shortlist – and will also provide crucial insight into what informed the commission's decision to exclude Judges David Unterhalter and Pillay, and advocate Alan Dodson from its list of preferred candidates.

ALSO READ | Judges’ interviews slammed by 82 KZN advocates

Casac's executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, makes it clear in court papers that the council has severe reservations about how the Constitutional Court interviews were conducted – particularly given the clearly politicised attacks on Pillay.

"The interviews are not a platform for party politics; they are not there for the JSC to investigate and evaluate complaints against judges; and they are not there to give commissioners a chance to quibble with judgments they lost as litigants," he states.

"Nor do they exist to enable individual commissioners to ventilate grudges against judges....

"Party political considerations and political agendas should play no role in the JSC's decisions and processes. The JSC's obligation to guard its independence - and, through it, the judiciary's independence - rests on each individual commissioner as well as the JSC's chairperson [Mogoeng], who has ultimate responsibility to control the conduct of meetings, interviews and deliberations."

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
casacjulius malemacourts
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 12948 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1806 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

10h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.63
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,872.01
-1.9%
Silver
27.21
-3.4%
Palladium
2,814.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,157.85
-3.0%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,537
-2.0%
All Share
67,725
-1.9%
Resource 10
66,421
-2.6%
Industrial 25
87,238
-1.9%
Financial 15
13,561
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

7h ago

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May 2021

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo