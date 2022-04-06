1h ago

Cele and top Gauteng police brass visit Diepsloot after a series of murders in the area

Lwandile Bhengu and Zandile Khumalo
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Diepsloot where tensions are an all-time high following allegations of several murders in the community.
Lwandile Bhengu.

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Diepsloot on Wednesday afternoon, where tensions are at an all-time high following allegations of several murders in the community. 

He immediately went to the Diepsloot police station to speak about issues plaguing the area, which had resulted in residents blocking roads with burning tyres.

High ranking members of the police, including Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, were also in the area.

The ward councillor, Abraham Mabuke, said residents were "sick and tired" of Cele's empty promises to deal with crime in the area. 

According to residents, there had been a series of murders in recent times and the local police station was not doing anything about it. 

An agitated mob greeted News24 in front of the police station, with residents marching down the street, singing struggle songs. 

Cele was expected to address the community after engaging with the police leadership.

This is a developing story.


