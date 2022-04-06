Cele and top Gauteng police brass visit Diepsloot after a series of murders in the area

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Diepsloot on Wednesday afternoon, where tensions are at an all-time high following allegations of several murders in the community.

He immediately went to the Diepsloot police station to speak about issues plaguing the area, which had resulted in residents blocking roads with burning tyres.

High ranking members of the police, including Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, were also in the area.



The ward councillor, Abraham Mabuke, said residents were "sick and tired" of Cele's empty promises to deal with crime in the area.

Protesting residents outside Diepsloot police where police minister Bheki Cele is currently being briefed. Residents say they are sick of the murders in the community and are demanding the police act @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/1LAarxXYdO — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) April 6, 2022

According to residents, there had been a series of murders in recent times and the local police station was not doing anything about it.



An agitated mob greeted News24 in front of the police station, with residents marching down the street, singing struggle songs.

Cele was expected to address the community after engaging with the police leadership.

This is a developing story.



