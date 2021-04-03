JUST IN | Chief Justice Mogoeng files appeal against 'flawed' Israel comments ruling

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng filed an appeal against a ruling that he apologise for and retract comments he made about Israel during a webinar.

The Secretariat of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) said the appeal of Judge Phineas Mojapelo's ruling would be processed in the normal way.

The complaints against Mogoeng were lodged by Africa4Palestine, SABDS Coalition and the Women's Cultural Group.

In his papers, Mogoeng said Mojapelo's reasoning was "flawed and disturbingly superficial".

More to follow.