City of Cape Town Mayco member suspended after police raid offices

City of Cape Town Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi has been suspended with immediate effect.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said police informed him the investigation was at an early stage but was potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption.

Booi's offices were raided by the police on Wednesday.

City of Cape Town Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi has been suspended after the police raided his office on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he had suspended Booi with immediate effect.

"The SAPS informed me this morning that the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time.

"As a result, I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee."

Hill-Lewis has appointed James Vos as the acting Mayco member for human settlements.

He said:

I have further assured the SAPS of the City's full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.

News24 understands the police swooped in on Booi's offices and took his phone, staff members' devices and documents.

No one was arrested.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the operation was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption and that detectives attached to the Commercial Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the civic centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"Electronic equipment and documents were confiscated. Details of this seizure and investigation cannot be divulged at this premature stage," he added.

READ | Offices of City of Cape Town Mayco member raided amid fraud, corruption probe

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said it was with concern and dismay they learnt of the search-and-seizure operation.

"I welcome all investigations into matters relating to the integrity of public service officials.

"We live in a time where we have seen the consequences of corruption at state-owned enterprises. Prevention and curtailing of similar acts in the Western Cape remain a top priority of this administration," Simmers added.

"We will follow the proceedings of the investigations closely and will not make any pronouncements prematurely."