35m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | City of Cape Town scrambles to find alternative power supply as parts of CBD still in darkness

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Geordin Hill-Lewis, Twitter)
(Geordin Hill-Lewis, Twitter)
  • Several Cape Town residents are still without power as repair efforts continue after the Mother City was plunged into darkness on Monday night.
  • This was due to a "technical fault on the grid".
  • Power has been restored to parts of the CBD, while the Atlantic seaboard was expected to be back up by 15:00 on Tuesday.

City of Cape Town officials are scrambling to resolve the massive power outage which has seen several areas in the CBD plunged into darkness since Monday night.

Now fears are growing that the damage to a high voltage cable could be more serious than initially anticipated and could take much longer to fix.

The City's mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, Beverley Van Reenen, said the cause of the outage had been identified as major cable damage to City and Eskom feeders in conjunction with the loss of a conductor on the Eskom overhead line.

"The cable damage resulted in major tripping of all cables feeding Area 7," Van Reenen added.

She said supply cables that weren't in service due to maintenance had now been brought on as an alternative supply feed.

"These have been returned to service and the load to portions of the City Bowl and Eastern side of the CBD has been restored. Supply to the rest of the affected areas will be returned, load permitting. It is anticipated that all load should be restored by this evening," she said.

Van Reenen said the City was considering starting up the gas turbines at Roggebaai as an alternative source of electricity supply.

Supply had, meanwhile, been restored to the upper and eastern parts of the CBD, including Tamboerskloof and Vredehoek. Work is underway to restore electricity in other affected areas.

"I'm pleased that power has been restored in Woodstock, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, District Six, around Constitution Street, parts of the eastern CBD and down to Chiappini Street and parts of the Foreshore."

"There are still parts of the Atlantic Seaboard and CBD that are out and our teams are working non-stop to get that up as soon as possible via the Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation," she added. 

This is a developing story

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
beverley van reenenpower outagescity of cape towneskomenergy and climate change
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2265 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5484 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,798.23
+0.4%
Silver
22.71
+2.0%
Palladium
1,812.60
+3.2%
Platinum
941.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,807
+1.8%
All Share
71,318
+1.8%
Resource 10
68,643
+3.0%
Industrial 25
92,036
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,377
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo