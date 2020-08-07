20m ago

JUST IN | ConCourt dismisses Jacob Zuma's appeal in Derek Hanekom defamation judgment

Riaan Grobler
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
Thulie Dlamini, Gallo Images

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's appeal against a High Court ruling that he defamed ANC veteran Derek Hanekom, who he accused of being a "known enemy agent".

In June, Zuma's attorney, Eric Mabuza, filed papers arguing there were reasonable prospects of success.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as it "bears no reasonable prospects of success".

More to follow.

