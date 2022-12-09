1h ago

add bookmark

ConCourt dismisses Limpho Hani, SACP's application for reconsideration of Walus release

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpho Hani, Chris Hani’s widow.
Limpho Hani, Chris Hani’s widow.
Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Times

The Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed efforts by Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, and the SACP to persuade it to reconsider ordering the release of his killer, Janusz Walus.

In a three-page ruling, the apex court said it had "concluded that the application should be dismissed because the applicants have failed to make out a case for rescission reconsideration".

In a highly unusual move, the Constitutional Court then explained the reasons behind this decision.

It said it had "noted that there was much overlap between the submissions of the Minister [of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola in regards to Walus' parole] and those of the applicants [Limpho Hani and the SACP] and these were adequately considered.

READ | 'Zondo has failed this country': Limpho Hani slams ConCourt's order to grant parole to Janusz Walus

"In particular, on the only two factors on the basis of which the Minister had refused Mr Walus' parole application, the submissions of the Minister and the applicants were essentially the same. The Minister never relied on the fact that Mr Walus' SA citizenship had been revoked to contend that Mr Walus should not be granted parole.

"The fact that Mr Walus never made a full disclosure before the TRC  was not one of the factors that needed to be taken into account in terms of the department's policy or the Correctional Services Act in determining whether parole should be granted."

The apex court also dismissed Limpho Hani and the SACP's application for it to stay its Walus release order until its reconsideration application was finalised.

Walus was, in any event, released on parole on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacpconstitutional courtjanusz waluslimpho hanicrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 171 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 1566 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1497 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.37
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.81
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,803.93
+0.8%
Silver
23.64
+2.5%
Palladium
1,943.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,018.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
76.15
-1.3%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo