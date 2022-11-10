JUST IN | ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane’s SARS 'rogue unit' appeal, orders costs against her, PP office

The Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempts to appeal the invalidation of her so-called SARS "rogue unit" report, ending years of litigation.

The apex court has also found Mkhwebane and her office jointly and severally liable for the legal costs of Minister Pravin Gordhan and former SARS official Ivan Pillay, who she unlawfully implicated in wrongdoing linked to the establishment and operations of SARS' high-risk investigations unit.

Gordhan and Pillay successfully challenged the "rogue unit" report in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria – a ruling Mkhwebane then spent years, and millions of rand in taxpayers' money, trying and failing to overturn.

Mkhwebane's conduct in her "rogue unit" investigation and the litigation that followed are among the bases upon which Parliament is investigating her fitness to hold office in a Section 194 inquiry process, which will continue on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.



