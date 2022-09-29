6h ago

add bookmark

ConCourt dismisses Zuma's bid to force 'misguided' Maya to reconsider his special plea

accreditation
Staff reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma has failed to convince the Constitutional Court that Mandisa Maya, the former head of the Supreme Court of Appeal, grossly misdirected herself by refusing to reconsider his bid to force the removal of prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial.

The apex court unanimously dismissed Zuma's argument that Maya - who President Cyril Ramaphosa has since appointed as the deputy chief justice - grossly misdirected herself when she found there were no exceptional circumstances justifying the reconsideration of her court's dismissal of Zuma's challenge to a ruling that Downer had the title (legal standing) to prosecute him.

READ | Zuma corruption trial postponed to October as High Court awaits Constitutional Court appeal ruling

Zuma had also asked that the Constitutional Court to grant him leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen's dismissal, in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, of his special plea to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

While stating that it had not decided whether Maya's decision was, in fact, appealable, the country's highest court said it had "concluded that it would not be in the interests of justice to grant leave to appeal" Maya's decision, given that Zuma would be entitled to seek leave to appeal Koen's decision "to this court".

READ | Downer denies Zuma’s criminal accusations against him, urges ConCourt to dismiss latest appeal

Zuma's foundation tweeted on Thursday that the ruling confirmed the former president "can exercise his right to appeal the adverse decision of the High Court to the Constitutional Court", but did not confirm that he would, in fact, do so.

Zuma is due back in court on 17 October.

He is pursuing a private prosecution against Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, who are both are challenging it as an abuse of court process.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumafraudcrime and courtsstate capture
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 200 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
81% - 2577 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,658.18
-0.1%
Silver
18.75
-0.8%
Palladium
2,232.50
+3.8%
Platinum
872.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
89.32
+3.4%
Top 40
56,921
-0.9%
All Share
63,264
-0.9%
Resource 10
59,793
+3.3%
Industrial 25
76,769
-2.2%
Financial 15
13,707
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

7h ago

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo