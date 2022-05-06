21m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | ConCourt rejects Mkhwebane's impeachment rescission bid, paving way for inquiry into her fitness

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The Constitutional Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s last-ditch bid to rescind its judgment endorsing the rules governing a long-awaited inquiry into her fitness to hold office.  
  • The court made the ruling on Friday, saying there are no exceptional circumstances that warrant the rescission of the judgement.
  • The ruling means that Mkhwebane’s efforts to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her and to block Parliament from proceeding with its investigation into her fitness to hold office, pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on her rescission application, have now been rendered moot.

The Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s last-ditch bid to rescind its judgment endorsing the rules governing a long-awaited inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

In a short ruling delivered on Friday, the apex court said it had elected not to hear Mkhwebane’s rescission application, which was widely slammed as ill-conceived and legally baseless, without hearing any further argument on it. 

“The court has concluded that the rescission application does not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment. There are also no exceptional circumstances that warrant the rescission of the judgment.

"Therefore, the court has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission. The court has concluded that the application for direct access should be dismissed as no case has been made out for direct access," it ruled.

READ | Mkhwebane to open police case against Ismail Abramjee over controversial SMS

The ruling means that Mkhwebane’s efforts to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her, and to block Parliament from proceeding with its investigation into her fitness to hold office, pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on her rescission application, have now been rendered moot.

The Public Protector is unlikely to accept that, however – particularly given her complaints about a contentious text message sent to counsel for Parliament, prior to the hearing of the interdict application, by consultant Ismail Abramjee.

In that text, Abramjee claimed to have it on "very good authority" that the apex court would dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

While Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that his office is investigating the incident and Abramjee insists his comments were not based on any insider information, the Public Protector is nonetheless persisting with a criminal complaint over the saga.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtbusisiwe mkhwebanecourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9950 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,882.63
+0.3%
Silver
22.41
-0.5%
Palladium
2,071.50
-5.5%
Platinum
972.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
60,988
-3.0%
All Share
67,708
-2.8%
Resource 10
72,599
-3.1%
Industrial 25
74,190
-3.0%
Financial 15
15,273
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

9h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo