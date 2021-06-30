ConCourt to deliver CR17 judgment on Thursday

The Constitutional Court will again have the country's attention this week when it hands down judgment in the Public Protector's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes she has the power and standing to probe donations to Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC's presidency.

Her initial report on the donations and whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament was set aside by the Gauteng High Court.

The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Thursday in a case relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, known as CR17.

The court will decide whether the president misled Parliament in relation to donations made to the CR17 campaign, and whether the Public Protector has the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign.

The matter was heard in November last year.

READ | CR17 campaign funding: Mkhwebane's lawyers tell ConCourt she has jurisdiction to investigate

Ramaphosa was represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC, who told the court that it should dismiss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling which set aside her report into Ramaphosa's campaign, because the case was "hopeless" on the merits.

Mkhwebane's report found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a donation to the campaign.

But, in March, a full Bench of the High Court ruled that her findings included material errors in law.

The court found that she did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the funding of the CR17 campaign, News24 previously reported.

The court set aside the July 2019 report and the remedial action contained in the report.

This included remedial action directing the speaker of Parliament and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to conduct further investigations.

The country's eyes will, once again, be on the Constitutional Court on Thursday - just two days after it delivered a groundbreaking ruling finding Ramaphosa's predecessor, Jacob Zuma, guilty of contempt of court. It sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison.