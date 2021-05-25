ConCourt to hear Zuma 'state capture' legal costs appeal bid

Two months after the Constitutional Court heard arguments on why it should jail Jacob Zuma for contempt, it'll hear the former president's attempt to appeal the estimated R10 million costs order issued against him for his challenges to the State Capture Inquiry's constitutionality.

The Constitutional Court had set down 27 May as the date for Zuma's application to appeal the punitive costs order granted against him by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, after he tried and failed to interdict the release of, and later review, then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

Despite the former president's lawyers missing court deadlines to file both the appeal record linked to the case and heads of argument - and uncertainty over whether he actually intends to proceed with the appeal - the Constitutional Court has decided to go ahead with the case anyway.



It will hear the appeal bid while it has yet to decide on whether Zuma's repeated refusal to appear before the commission, despite its orders that he do so, should be punished with jail time.

Zuma is already facing the prospect of having to pay back R25 million in state funding unlawfully spent on his corruption trial defence costs, after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that he was not lawfully entitled to have the state pay his legal fees.

The former president is also seeking to appeal that ruling in the Constitutional Court, despite condemning the country's highest court as being akin to the apartheid government in its "persecution" of him.

