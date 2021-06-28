JUST IN | Constitutional Court to rule on Jacob Zuma contempt case on Tuesday

The Constitutional Court has announced that it is ready to hand down judgment in the State Capture Inquiry's contempt of court case against former president Jacob Zuma.

In a tweet from its official account, the apex court said judgment would be handed down at 10:00 on Tuesday.

(2/2) Please note that court attendance at this hand down will be limited to 20 members of the public, including the media. — Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 28, 2021

If Zuma is found to be in contempt of court for refusing to appear before the commission, the Constitutional Court will also consider what the appropriate sanction should be.

This is a developing story. More to follow.