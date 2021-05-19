JUST IN | Contact sports in schools suspended with immediate effect - basic education department

The Department of Basic Education has suspended all contact sports in schools with immediate effect.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Last week, News24 reported that the department would meet to discuss the issue in light of a number of Covid-19 cases in schools that were attributed to sports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the decision was taken after a virtual meeting with the Council of Education Ministers earlier in the morning.

The department said that despite protocols and various government gazettes outlining safety measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 during contact sports, it was evident that these were not working.

"Following the school sports activities related to Covid-19 outbreaks in Gauteng and the general rise of cases in communities across the country, the Outbreak Response Team said that the risk was high when engaged in close-contact sports, especially with people who did not live together," it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.