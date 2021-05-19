29m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Contact sports in schools suspended with immediate effect - basic education department

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Department of Basic Education has suspended all contact sports in schools with immediate effect. 

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Last week, News24 reported that the department would meet to discuss the issue in light of a number of Covid-19 cases in schools that were attributed to sports. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the decision was taken after a virtual meeting with the Council of Education Ministers earlier in the morning.

The department said that despite protocols and various government gazettes outlining safety measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 during contact sports, it was evident that these were not working.

"Following the school sports activities related to Covid-19 outbreaks in Gauteng and the general rise of cases in communities across the country, the Outbreak Response Team said that the risk was high when engaged in close-contact sports, especially with people who did not live together," it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationschool sports
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1542 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
15% - 6034 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
82% - 34009 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.04
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,868.01
-0.1%
Silver
27.87
-1.1%
Palladium
2,892.00
-0.5%
Platinum
1,222.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
60,286
-1.5%
All Share
66,365
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,177
-2.3%
Industrial 25
82,979
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,591
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May 2021

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo