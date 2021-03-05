3m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Controversial prosecutions boss Noko resigns from the NPA

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Moipone Noko.
Moipone Noko.
News24/File
  • The presidency says NDPP Shamila Batohi asked Ramaphosa to institute an inquiry into Moipone Noko's fitness to hold office in November.
  • Noko, the North-West prosecutions head, resigned three days after being informed of this pending inquiry and her possible suspension.
  • The former KZN NPA head dropped corruption charges against Edward Zuma's "untouchable" business partner Thoshan Panday and pushed for the unlawful racketeering prosecution of the Hawks boss who had investigated them, Johan Booysen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the resignation of North-West prosecutions head Moipone Noko – who asked to step down after being informed she would face an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, as well as possible suspension.

The presidency says Ramaphosa accepted Noko's resignation after National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi recommended that he do so. 

Noko was the KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions when she dropped corruption charges against Edward Zuma's "untouchable" business partner Thoshan Panday, and pushed for the unlawful racketeering prosecution of the then KZN Hawks boss who had investigated him, Johan Booysen.

READ | Thoshan Panday, co accused face 261 counts of corruption for SAPS tender fraud

She continues to insist that her decisions in these cases, which were overturned in court, were completely justified – despite several scathing findings being made against her. Those findings were the basis she would have faced, had she remained in office.

While Noko has previously told News24 she had decided to step down prior to being given notice of the pending inquiry into her fitness to hold office, a statement released by the presidency on Friday confirms that she was notified three days before she resigned that Ramaphosa had decided that her conduct should be formally investigated.

A matter of courtesy

"In a communication dated 9 February 2021 and channeled through the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, the President requested Adv Noko to provide written reasons why she should not be suspended pending the institution and finalisation of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

"As a matter of courtesy, on 11 February 2021, the National Prosecuting Authority, as the employer, informed Advocate Noko that she should expect to receive the letter from the President. On 14 February 2021, Advocate Noko requested permission to vacate her office. The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) forwarded Advocate Noko’s request to resign, via the Minister and with his support, to the President with the recommendation that Advocate Noko be allowed to vacate her position".

The Presidency statement also says Batohi asked Ramaphosa to institute an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office in November last year and further requested the president to suspend her pending the outcome of the inquiry. 

The inquiry would have focused on Noko's decision to drop corruption and fraud charges against Panday, a businessman accused of using bribery to secure R47 million in FIFA World Cup tenders from the SA Police Service.

Booysen

She was also under fire over the role she played in the NPA's legally invalidated decision to pursue racketeering charges against Booysen – who had been investigating Panday – over the alleged "hit squad" activities of the KZN Serious and Violent Crime Unit at Cato Manor.

The charges against Booysen and the unit were dropped by the NPA, following an in-depth investigation by a panel led by senior prosecutor Rodney de Kock, who made several damning findings about Noko's apparent dishonesty in the case.

Noko was also chastised by Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Trevor Gorven, who questioned her rationality in dropping all charges against Panday, in a ruling in which he dismissed the businessman's attempt to invalidate the State's decision to revive the case against him.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Trevor Gorven said:

"If one is looking for irrationality in the decision-making process in this matter, this is the place to find it," Gorven said, in reference to Noko's claim that there was no evidence to prosecute any person with any offence. "This simply ignores a 400-page report by forensic accountants and a 'trove' of documents which allegedly provide evidence of the involvement of Mr Panday in the offences."

Noko has sought to defend her conduct in both the Booysen and Panday cases and has openly questioned the legitimacy of the Investigating Directorate's pending case against the businessman and his police co-accused.

While a prosecutor in her position would typically serve a six-month notice period, Noko is understood to have left her position on 1 March – a clear indication of just how badly her relationship with the NPA has broken down.     

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npashamila batohimoipone nokocyril ramaphosanorth westmahikeng
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3949 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2699 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.63)
Gold
1696.04
(+0.13)
Silver
24.95
(-1.22)
Platinum
1118.88
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2333.00
(+0.82)
All Share
68387.10
(+0.95)
Top 40
62863.89
(+0.99)
Financial 15
12771.19
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
87813.13
(-0.09)
Resource 10
70881.97
(+2.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo