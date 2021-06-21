JUST IN | Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's appeal will be heard on 16 August

Jason Rohde successfully applied to challenge his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for killing his wife, Susan.

He was later released on bail by the Appeal Court.

The Rohde appeal raised serious questions over the competence of Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, whose husband Judge President John Hlophe insisted she must decide the forensically complex case.

After a two-year wait, the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear Jason Rohde's challenge to his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Susan, on 16 August.

Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO Jason Rohde remains adamant his wife hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Rohde's account of Susan's July 2016 death is nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling and asphyxiating her.

Rohde's appeal, which will be decided by five judges, focuses heavily on how he alleges the State failed to objectively and thoroughly investigate the forensic evidence linked to his 46-year-old wife's death.

His legal team is led by renowned criminal law advocate Francois van Zyl SC – who successfully argued for the summary acquittal of accused wife killer Shrien Dewani. They contend that the evidence given by state pathologists Dr Akbal Khan and Dr Deidre Abrahams could not be relied on to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

To make matters worse, they say presiding Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe showed favouritism towards these witnesses, despite the holes in their evidence, and was antagonistic and biased against the defence's pathology experts, who she dismissed as unreliable "hired guns".

Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) she had had concerns about Salie-Hlophe hearing the Rohde case. Goliath is currently pursuing a separate gross misconduct complaint against Judge President John Hlophe for allegedly assaulting a fellow judge, using abusive language and abusing his power.

'Highly unlikely and improbable'

Goliath's submissions to the JSC state that there was "considerable unhappiness in the division" about the allocation of the Rodhe trial to Salie-Hlophe, "as she was one of the most junior judges". Despite her suggesting that the case should be heard by Judge Andre le Grange, Goliath says Hlophe allocated it to his wife – who now faces damaging accusations from Rohde that she violated his right to a fair trial.

Rohde's lawyers contend that Salie-Hlophe acted unfairly by curtailing a defence psychologist's evidence about his wife's mental state, interrupting their cross-examination and displaying partiality in the way she treated witnesses for the State and the defence.

The State has, however, rubbished the evidence given by Rohde's expert witnesses and contends it is "highly unlikely and improbable" that a "determined and courageous" Susan Rohde would ever have taken her own life. It insists it is clear that Rohde murdered his wife during a physical confrontation and then tried to stage the crime scene to make it look like she killed herself.

The State also argues that Susan Rohde was a devoted mother of three who would never have willingly abandoned her children.

In the end though, Salie-Hlophe's approach to evaluating the evidence for and against Rohde is very likely to be what determines whether Rohde's conviction stands.

While Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde leave to appeal on the basis that he had no reasonable prospects of success in challenging her ruling, the Appeal Court overturned that decision and later granted Rohde bail – an indication of the relative strength of his appeal arguments.