31m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's appeal will be heard on 16 August

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jason Rohde
Jason Rohde
PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Netwerk24
  • Jason Rohde successfully applied to challenge his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for killing his wife, Susan.
  • He was later released on bail by the Appeal Court.
  • The Rohde appeal raised serious questions over the competence of Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, whose husband Judge President John Hlophe insisted she must decide the forensically complex case.

After a two-year wait, the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear Jason Rohde's challenge to his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Susan, on 16 August.

Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO Jason Rohde remains adamant his wife hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Rohde's account of Susan's July 2016 death is nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling and asphyxiating her.

Rohde's appeal, which will be decided by five judges, focuses heavily on how he alleges the State failed to objectively and thoroughly investigate the forensic evidence linked to his 46-year-old wife's death.

ALSO READ | Charges dropped against ex-girlfriend of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde

His legal team is led by renowned criminal law advocate Francois van Zyl SC – who successfully argued for the summary acquittal of accused wife killer Shrien Dewani. They contend that the evidence given by state pathologists Dr Akbal Khan and Dr Deidre Abrahams could not be relied on to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

To make matters worse, they say presiding Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe showed favouritism towards these witnesses, despite the holes in their evidence, and was antagonistic and biased against the defence's pathology experts, who she dismissed as unreliable "hired guns".

Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) she had had concerns about Salie-Hlophe hearing the Rohde case. Goliath is currently pursuing a separate gross misconduct complaint against Judge President John Hlophe for allegedly assaulting a fellow judge, using abusive language and abusing his power.

'Highly unlikely and improbable'

Goliath's submissions to the JSC state that there was "considerable unhappiness in the division" about the allocation of the Rodhe trial to Salie-Hlophe, "as she was one of the most junior judges". Despite her suggesting that the case should be heard by Judge Andre le Grange, Goliath says Hlophe allocated it to his wife – who now faces damaging accusations from Rohde that she violated his right to a fair trial.

Rohde's lawyers contend that Salie-Hlophe acted unfairly by curtailing a defence psychologist's evidence about his wife's mental state, interrupting their cross-examination and displaying partiality in the way she treated witnesses for the State and the defence.

The State has, however, rubbished the evidence given by Rohde's expert witnesses and contends it is "highly unlikely and improbable" that a "determined and courageous" Susan Rohde would ever have taken her own life. It insists it is clear that Rohde murdered his wife during a physical confrontation and then tried to stage the crime scene to make it look like she killed herself.

ALSO READ | Judicial Conduct Committee dismisses allegations against Judge Salie-Hlophe

The State also argues that Susan Rohde was a devoted mother of three who would never have willingly abandoned her children.

In the end though, Salie-Hlophe's approach to evaluating the evidence for and against Rohde is very likely to be what determines whether Rohde's conviction stands.

While Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde leave to appeal on the basis that he had no reasonable prospects of success in challenging her ruling, the Appeal Court overturned that decision and later granted Rohde bail – an indication of the relative strength of his appeal arguments.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jason rohdesusan rohdewestern capecape towngender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 1021 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 457 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 4699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.39
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,776.73
+0.7%
Silver
25.96
+0.6%
Palladium
2,501.22
+1.4%
Platinum
1,031.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,191
-0.5%
All Share
65,307
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,457
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,696
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,920
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun 2021

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun 2021

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo