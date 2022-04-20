Cop turned killer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court for allegedly plotting more murders

The convicted murderer has appeared in court for allegedly planning more murders.

This time it is alleged she plotted the murders of an investigating officer, her former boss, as well as a colleague's husband.

The matter is due back in court in May.

Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly plotting the murders of three more people.



Ndlovu, currently serving six life sentences for the murders of six relatives she had killed for insurance purposes, made a brief appearance for two separate cases.

In the first case, it is alleged that she had paid a hitman a few hundred rands to murder the investigating officer and her former boss, as she blamed them for her arrest and subsequent murder convictions, News24 reported.





In the second case, it is alleged that she plotted to kill the husband of one of her police officer friends, Nomsa Mudau, who was stationed at Norkem Park police station. Mudau is her co-accused in this matter.



At the time, Ndlovu was still working as a police officer at the Tembisa police station, News24 reported.

A source told News24 that Ndlovu was the one who sought the hitmen "in the hostel as she was well-connected".

In court on Wednesday, the former cop, who donned fresh eyelashes on her made-up face, seemed bewildered in the dock, asking when the offences were committed.

Ndlovu is facing two counts of attempted murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder in the first case.

In the second case, Ndlovu and her co-accused, Mudau, face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Mudau was released on a warning as she is heavily pregnant and due to give birth soon.

Ndlovu told the court she was only informed on Tuesday that she had to be in court and, as a result, did not have enough time to apply for a lawyer to represent her.

The case was subsequently postponed to 25 May, so she could apply for legal aid.

Speaking to the media outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane declined to comment on the merits of the case, only stating that the "details of the case will be revealed during the trial".





