JUST IN | Cops arrest 5 linked to Rafferty murder on KZN farm

Glen (63) and Vida (60) Rafferty from Normandien near Newcastle.
Photo via Facebook

Five more arrests have been made in connection with the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty on their farm in Normandien, Kwazulu-Natal, police confirmed on Friday.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said that detectives from the provincial organised crime unit made the arrests on Thursday night after the suspects had been detained for questioning.

"The suspects are in custody pending further investigation," he said.

"A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized as part of the ongoing probe."

The couple was killed on 30 August 2020.

News24 previously reported that a 29-year-old man was the first to be arrested.

Naicker said last month that the man was, "taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded".

He appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder and was subsequently identified as Siyabonga Goodman Macu by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Suspects ransacked the Rafferty house and destroyed cameras before fleeing in the couple's vehicle which was later found abandoned in Elandslaagte, police said at the time. Their dog was also shot dead.

